Augusta couple charged with keeping 9-year-old in house full of roaches

An Augusta couple was recently arrested after allegedly housing a 9-year-old girl in deplorable conditions.

Lavetta Lynn Turner, 42, of Augusta, and Jeffery Robert Schultz, 42, of Augusta, are charged with contributing to the deprivation of a minor, according to arrest warrants.

The pair were housing the 9-year-old in a home on the 2500 block of Rhondes Drive, according to warrants. The house was "littered with debris, glass methamphetamine pipes and invested with roaches."

Additionally, deputies noted the house did not have water or electricity and there was feline defecation and urine inside of the home, according to warrants.

