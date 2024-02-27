Augusta DA announces new program to reduce recidivism among first-time offenders

Augusta Defense Attorney Jared T. Williams speaks during the Checks over Stripes press conference in front of the Augusta Judicial Center on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The new Checks over Stripes program helps qualifying first-time offenders get employment and an education.

Augusta District Attorney Jared T. Williams on Tuesday announced the launch of the Checks Over Stripes program, which empowers young people through employment and education – helping them earn paychecks instead of prison stripes.

The program, a collaborative effort between the Augusta District Attorney’s Office and local community partners, seeks to increase safety and promote better choices among first time entrants into the justice system.

Checks Over Stripes candidates must be 17 to 25 years old and eligible for First Offender Act sentencing, according to a news release from the DA's office. The program requires heightened accountability and increased supervision to promote sustained employment and reduce recidivism.

"Many first-time offenders have no job, no diploma and no chance of being productive unless weintervene," Williams said. "This program is the community standing up to prevent first-timers from becoming career criminals."

Augusta Technical College will serve as educational partner under the leadership of President Dr. Jermaine Whirl, according to the release.

America’s Remanufacturing Company Inc. will serve as business partner and Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia & the CSRA will be the career counseling and services partner, according to the release.

Studies show that ages 17-25 are critical in determining whether a first-timer becomes a career criminal, according to the release. By providing education, employment and personal empowerment, Checks Over Stripes will reduce crime by preventing repeat offenses.

"Through working together to address root causes of crime, we are making a safer society," Williams said. "Checks Over Stripes is about more than chasing convictions. It’s about changing lives."

