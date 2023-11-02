Augusta DA receives GBI report on man killed by Richmond County deputies

FILE - District Attorney Jared Williams speaks during a Richmond County Democratic Party press conference outside of the party's office off Broad Street on Monday, June 27, 2022. Williams said on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, that his office is still waiting for more information regarding the officer-involved shooting of a homeless man in July.

The Augusta District Attorney's Office recently received the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's investigative file related to a fatal officer-involved shooting in July.

The investigation relates to the shooting death of Duterval Sejour, 36, on July 8 near 12th and Ellis Streets in Augusta.

Augusta District Attorney Jared T. Williams said Wednesday his office is still waiting for more information from the GBI, but once all of the information is received, they will review it and determine if there are any legal issues that require "further action."

Williams said since his office has not received everything yet, there is not an estimated timeline of when that determination will be made.

What we know about the fatal Augusta shooting

Deputies responded to the area near 12th and Ellis Streets in Augusta for a homeless man with a gun, according to previous reporting. Sejour was found in an enclosed area of a business that bordered Ellis Street and deputies said they confirmed he had a gun.

While speaking with Sejour in an attempt to get him to surrender, authorities said there was an exchange of gunfire, according to previous reporting. Sejour was shot at least once and died at the scene.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office did not release details of the shooting, including the type of weapon Sejour used, the number of deputies involved in the incident, or the number of times Sejour was shot.

Authorities did confirm that during the incident, Richmond County deputy Kenneth Mercer was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to previous reporting. His family set up a blood drive and Go Fund Me fundraiser following the shooting.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to conduct an independent investigation on July 8, the date of the shooting.

