Augusta DA, sheriff working to address spike in homicides, gun and gang violence

Richmond County saw an uptick in homicides over a five-day span with five homicides in five days. At least two of those homicides are believed to be gang related.

Following a spike in homicides in Augusta, with five in five days and at least two of those being gang related, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office are trying to combat the increase in gun violence and gang activity in the county.

On Thursday, Sheriff Richard Roundtree told The Augusta Chronicle that increased operations began on Tuesday night around the county. Earlier in the week, Roundtree promised “decisive action” and said they will be acting quickly in an attempt to solve the four homicides that remain without an arrest and prevent others in the future.

“I thought it was important to let the public know that we at least share their concerns that we do have a plan to address,” he said. “It’s gun violence in particular, but when you have the gangs, it turns it up a notch because you have retaliatory shootings. The main thing is too much gun violence.”

Not only is the number of homicides this year outpacing the number of homicides at this point last year, but shootings are also as high as they were by the end of April. There were 10 homicides in Richmond County by May 1, 2021, there have already been 12 so far in 2022.

'Very painful for me': Mother grieves son's shooting death, first of five homicides in a week

Increased violence: Richmond County sheriff says gang activity connected to spate of homicides; promises action

2021 numbers: Homicides in Richmond County decrease for first time in five years; shooting numbers rise

By the end of April 2021, there were 86 shootings in Augusta. As of April 17, there had been 82 shootings in Augusta. Roundtree said the increase in patrol and law enforcement activity following the uptick in homicides is in addition to the long-term operations the agency is conducting to combat gangs.

"We still have ongoing operations, like I said last time we did a gang roundup. We always have operations in the works. This is just something that is being added to our ongoing efforts," Roundtree said. “We already had operations in place. but this is an immediate show of force to make the gang members and people with guns who (carry) them illegally, make them fear of actually have their guns on them.”

Story continues

Augusta DA Jared Williams created a violent crimes unit in an attempt to combat increase violence in Augusta. The hope is that it will lead to more convictions and make it safer for Augustans.

DA, sheriff team up, state engaged as well

One thing is arresting and charging those involved in gang activity for something they did and another is to make sure they are locked up. Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams, with his fairly new violent crimes unit, is trying to make sure those committing violent crimes in Augusta are prosecuted and face consequences.

“My goal is to have prosecutors getting involved in the cases earlier. Sometimes an investigation is taking place and investigators have so much on their plates and their main concern is finding the person and getting them in custody,” Williams said.

Williams said if prosecutors get involved early on, the hope is that they can help out in investigations. So once the case goes to trial, there is a better chance of a conviction. In the past, prosecutors didn't learn about potential issues with evidence, witnesses or other matters connected to a case's viability until months and sometimes years later, when prosecutors were preparing for trial.

“As (the violent crimes) unit grows, gets more established and these things take hold and newer cases arising, we’ll be able to assess those issues, recognize deficiency or things that needed to be tightened up for trial earlier before evidence gets destroyed or witnesses move to a different state,” he said. “The earlier and quicker we can work, the better results we can have in the courtroom.”

The unit was one of Williams’ campaign promises when he ran in 2020. The unit officially launched in December 2021.

Williams said the Arbrie Anthony case, which involved members of the Loyalty Over Everything Gang, has been referred to the violent crimes unit and further charges are expected as the investigation continues.

'They took a piece of us': Arbrie Anthony's family gets 'sense of justice' with indictments

More: 5 gang members indicted in January fatal shooting of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree announced increased operations following an uptick in homicides in Augusta during a five-day period. The increased patrols began on Tuesday night and target high crime areas.

Roundtree said they always try to work with prosecutors, including federal prosecutors, when dealing with gangs to see if there are federal charges that can also be tagged on to gang members to keep them off the streets.

“All of the operations that we do, we always bring in our federal partners because if we can take cases federally, then we always try to take those cases federally,” he said.

At a statewide level, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed several crime bills into law. Those bills allow the Georgia Attorney General's Office to prosecute gang-related crime concurrently with local law enforcement, increase penalties for individuals fleeing police and charge convicted felons and probationers separately for each gun in their possession. House Bill 1134 also created a Gang Prosecution Unit in the Georgia Attorney General's Office.

Community needs to step up

Roundtree said there are, at any given time, six or seven active gangs operating in Augusta engaging in gun violence. He said community members need to speak up and get past the culture of staying quiet.

"Gang members are winning when everyone is afraid of 'snitching'. If the community doesn’t get involved, these dangerous criminals are going to stay out on the street,” Roundtree said. “The community know what’s going on, they know these perpetrators. Some are related to them. They know who carry the guns. That information needs to be relayed to law enforcement before someone in their family gets hurt, injured or killed.”

Williams said the increase in gun and gang violence is not a law enforcement or a courts issue: it’s a community-wide issue in which everyone has a responsibility and everyone needs to work together to solve it.

“We need to be keeping a tighter grip on our kids. We need to take strides to provide opportunities for them, to keep them from getting enticed by these gangs,” he said. “If people are going to keep acting like they won’t talk to the police, they won’t talk to the courts, DA’s Office about what they’ve seen, what they’ve witnessed, we can arrest people all day but without witnesses and testimony we can’t get conviction.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta DA, sheriff working to deal with increase in violence