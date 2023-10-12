Augusta deputies accidentally broadcasted audio of sex through police radio while on duty

Newly obtained Richmond County Sheriff's Office records detail the reasons two ranked officers were fired and two others were demoted in September. Both incidents involved sexual relationships between supervisors and deputies. In one instance, the sex act was broadcast on the police radio.

Capt. Brandon Douglas Beckman and Deputy Allison Haley Walker were terminated on Sept. 18, according to previous reporting. A disciplinary report states that on Aug. 23 internal affairs was advised of an inappropriate relationship between Beckman and Walker.

Beckman was interviewed four times and lied about the relationship each time, according to the report. When given a polygraph test on Aug. 25, deception was indicated.

Following the failed polygraph, on Sept. 15, Beckman admitted to an inappropriate relationship with Walker while she was on road patrol between April 2022 and March 2023, according to the report.

Walker was also interviewed three times and lied about the relationship, according to the report. During her pre-polygraph interview, she admitted the relationship while she was assigned to road patrol.

Sgt. Aunarey V. Herbert and Cpl. Melissa Allen were also demoted in September for inappropriate conduct.

On Sept. 9, Allen and Herbert were having sexual intercourse while on duty. It was discovered when Allen mistakenly held down her microphone on the police radio, according to the report.

Herbert and Allen were both supervisors on the same shift, according to the report. Herbert was the senior supervisor at the time and was acting lieutenant.

While investigating the "open mic incident," Herbert allowed Allen to lie during an interview, according to the report. Herbert "did not come forward with the truth until interviewed by internal affairs."

Even though Herbert and Allen said their actions were consensual, they were both on duty and the time of the incident and engaged in sexual intercourse in a public place while representing the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, according to the report.

