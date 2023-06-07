Augusta District Attorney drops felony charges against public defender

The Augusta District Attorney's Office this week announced it will not be prosecuting a Richmond County public defender accused of giving contraband to an inmate.

Rodrequez Burnett, 30, was arrested and charged with introducing prohibited items to an inmate, which is a felony.

Burnett met with a client at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on March 29 and gave them a roll of toilet paper from an unlocked supply closet in the consultation room, according to a news release from the DA's office.

The client removed the wrapper, placed it in his jumpsuit and took it to other inmates, according to the DA's office.

Burnett then returned the roll of toilet paper to the closet, according to a release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. The wrapper is considered contraband because it is commonly used to roll tobacco or other substances for smoking.

The DA's office said the warrant is based on a felony that does not apply to a local jail in this circumstance and the conduct described in the warrant best fits a misdemeanor. They added their office does not prosecute standalone misdemeanors unless community safety so demands.

“Your District Attorney’s Office is focused on serious violent felonies," the DA's office wrote in the release. "While a misdemeanor could be pursued for handing an inmate toilet paper, our limited resources are best devoted to the murders, sexual assaults, and senseless violence that our community is fed up with.”

