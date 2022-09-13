Augusta foster parent convicted of sexually assaulting two girls

Sep. 13—EAU CLAIRE — An Augusta man who has served as a foster parent will be sentenced Dec. 16 for sexually assaulting two girls more than 10 years ago.

Elvin J. Bauch, 76, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child.

Two felony counts of child enticement were dismissed but will be considered by Judge John Manydeeds at sentencing.

Manydeeds ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections and revoked Bauch's $50,000 signature bond, which means Bauch will be held in the Eau Claire County Jail until his sentencing.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend no more than two years in prison for Bauch, followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

Manydeeds is not bound by the agreement and could sentence Bauch to up to 65 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

The girls were ages 8 and 10 when the sexual assaults began in the town of Bridge Creek. The assaults occurred between April 2011 and August 2012.

The assaults generally involved sexual touching.

Bauch was arrested in July 2021 in Eau Claire and denied knowing why he was being arrested. He denied ever abusing a child he fostered.

During an interview with authorities, Bauch repeatedly said that, during foster care training, he was told that it wasn't "if, but when" a claim of sexual assault was made against a foster parent. Bauch said he had no reason to sexually assault children because he has been married for 48 years.