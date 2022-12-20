Augusta foster parent gets prison for sexually assaulting two girls

Dec. 20—EAU CLAIRE — An Augusta man who has served as a foster parent will spend 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two girls more than 10 years ago.

Elvin J. Bauch, 76, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child.

Two felony counts of child enticement were previously dismissed.

Judge John Manydeeds ordered Bauch to spend 10 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Bauch cannot have contact with the victims or any other children unless they are related to him.

Bauch was ordered to undergo a sex offender assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Bauch was also fined $623.

According to the criminal complaint:

The girls were ages 8 and 10 when the sexual assaults began in the town of Bridge Creek. The assaults occurred between April 2011 and August 2012.

The assaults generally involved sexual touching.

Bauch was arrested in July 2021 in Eau Claire and denied knowing why he was being arrested. He denied ever abusing a child he fostered.

During an interview with authorities, Bauch repeatedly said that, during foster care training, he was told that it wasn't "if, but when" a claim of sexual assault was made against a foster parent. Bauch said he had no reason to sexually assault children because he has been married for 48 years.