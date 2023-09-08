Augusta hit and run suspect arrested, charged with homicide by vehicle

A man was arrested following a fatal hit and run on Wednesday in Augusta.

Johnathan Darnel Brown, 34, is charged with felony homicide by vehicle and felony leaving the scene of an accident.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for a crash with a pedestrian fatality.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, identified as Zyionna Fields, who was struck by a Ford F150 that continued driving on Mike Padgett Highway, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Investigators identified the fleeing vehicle via RCSO Flock cameras and found Brown just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Brown Road, according to the release. Brown was arrested and taken into custody.

The sheriff's office had not released the incident report as of Friday afternoon.

