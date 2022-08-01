Augusta homicides, uptick in gun violence this summer draws concern

Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
·5 min read

The number of homicides in Richmond County so far this year has surpassed the number of homicides in 2021 at the same time.

There have been 23 homicides in Richmond County so far in 2022. At this time last year, there were 19 homicides in the county.

The latest shootings in Richmond County, which occurred less than 24 hours apart, killed two people this week.

Anthony Lee Flowers, 33, was shot and killed outside C Corner Convenience Store on Wheeless Road on Tuesday morning. Less than 24 hours later, Kaymaya Greene, 16, was shot and killed at the Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road.

Traci George, leader of March for Our Lives CSRA, said she is "hugely concerned" about the continued crime wave in Augusta. She is also waiting to hear for answers.

District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson made a post on Facebook stating he met with Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. and Sheriff Richard Roundtree on June 14 to discuss gun violence after two men were killed in shootings within hours of each other on June 12.

"I'm able to share that we will be taking the next few weeks to explore how we can be more intentional about saving our kids," Johnson wrote.

Since then, no announcement has been made.

"I am wondering if that action plan the mayor, sheriff and the commissioner were going to present is ready as more lives are being lost weekly while we wait," George said. "As the saying goes, insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result."

According to the FBI's 2019 Crime in the United States data, the Augusta metro area, which includes Richmond, Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Aiken and Edgefield counties, has a relatively high rate of murders and manslaughters for its size: Eight in every 100,000 people. For comparison, Raleigh-Durham, which has roughly the same number of residents as Augusta, had a rate of 7.3 per 100,000, and the Daytona Beach metro had 4.3.

Officials saying little about crime wave

Requests to government and law enforcement officials for a response to the recent wave of violence have been met with reservation.

Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. announced last week that information on the manufacturers of guns used in violent crimes would be forthcoming. A copy of those remarks was not provided upon request. Instead, Davis's legislative aide, Keona Shaw, said in an email that, "we are still evaluating the data and will be sharing our findings once the review is complete," she wrote.

In an email to The Augusta Chronicle on Wednesday, Johnson said data is being collected, so officials have an accurate account of what is happening in the community, but offered no specifics.

"The major takeaway here is that while law enforcement is involved in this conversation, their job is to enforce the law," Johnson wrote.

Johnson said he had been meeting with community leaders about the problem.

"We have to continue to identity opportunities for folks to have access to a decent quality of life. That means advocating for job skills programs, mentorship, and other programs to help improve people's lives."

The Augusta Chronicle requested an interview with Roundtree to discuss gun violence concerns in the city, but the request was denied.

"Per the sheriff, we will not be interviewing on this subject unfortunately," the reply read.

Earlier spate tied to gang activity

This is not the first spike in homicides in 2022. In the spring, five shooting deaths took place in five days. Soon after, Sheriff Roundtree announced that "at least two of the shooting victims" were victims of gang violence.

Roundtree said "selected enforcement action" to target gun violence and drug trafficking would be taken.

“This will include proactive teams conducting operations in areas recently affected by gang activity and other known high crime areas. Deputies will also conduct road checks in targeted areas," he said at an April 19 press conference.

Multiple arrests have been made since then, including 29 over the July 4 holiday weekend at checkpoints. They also seized 11 guns, 6 pounds of marijuana, 67 ounces of meth and 128 oxycodone pills. Last week another drug bust occurred.

Marcell Antonio Blackwell, 42, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Law enforcement seized vehicles, trailers, $88,000 in cash, and large quantities of marijuana, cocaine and MDMA.

Despite that, the violence continues.

Homicides in the past two months

  • On June 12, Logan Etterle, 21, was shot at 10th and Broad streets and pronounced dead at 2:56 a.m. Keyon Smiley and D'Andre Tandy were charged in connection to the murder.

  • On June 12, Jakwan Gunter, 19, was shot at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Grand Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:03 a.m.

  • On June 14, Eurl Kittles, 42, was shot and killed during a shooting at the Captain D's restaurant on the 3100 block of Wrightsboro Road. Ravanell Gomillion, 40, was arrested in connection to the murder.

  • On June 19, Percy Luther Johnson, 31, was shot and killed on the 700 block of Broad Street. He was pronounced dead at 2:43 a.m.

  • On June 30, Thaddeus Rodregus Price, 22, was killed just before 1 a.m. during a shooting on Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road.

  • On July 20, a transgender woman, Keshia Chanel Geter, 26, was shot and killed at the Knights Inn model on Boy Scout Road. Jaquarie Allen, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection to her death.

  • On July 26, Anthony Lee Flowers, 33, was shot and killed outside C Corner Convenience Store on Wheeless Road. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m.

  • On July 27, Kaymaya Greene, 16, was shot and killed at the Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road. Demarcus Clark, 19, of Augusta, is charged with Greene'smurder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Content Coach Sea Stachura contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta homicides, uptick in gun violence this summer draws concern

