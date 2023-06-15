Augusta juries convict two men in separate murders, each sentenced to life in prison

Two 25-year-old Richmond County men recently were convicted in separate 2019 murder cases.

Day’Shon Kimble, 25, of Augusta, was convicted Wednesday of felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Judge John Flythe sentenced Kimble to life in prison plus five years.

Jamario Anderson, 25, of Augusta, was convicted Thursday of malice murder, felony murder, three counts ofaggravated assault and four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Judge Amanda Heath sentenced Anderson to life without parole plus 80 years in confinement.

Despite the two wins this week, Augusta District Attorney Jared T. Williams said there is still a need for crime prevention.

“We win more trials than ever, but there are no real winners when a victim is dead and a family is in pain,” Williams said. “Success for me is not the number of convictions we obtain, but the number of lives we change. I want an end to the violence and that work must start long before the courts get involved.”

Kimble charges

The murder of Jahlil Brickhouse, 20, occurred on July 24, 2019 and was described by the Augusta District Attorney's Office as a robbery gone wrong.

Kimble devised a plot to rob Brickhouse by luring him to an apartment complex off Lumpkin Road under the pretense of purchasing marijuana, according to a news release from the DA's office.

Realizing he was being robbed, Brickhouse fought back and was shot twice in the back, according to the release.

Anderson charges

Anderson and Jaylyne Cannon, 18, were at a party on August 31, 2019 off Goldfinch Drive when Anderson saw Cannon sitting with his ex-girlfriend, according to the DA's office.

Anderson got angry and asked the victim, "You talking to my girl," according to the release. When Cannon replied, “Something like that,” Anderson pulled out a handgun and executed him, firing six shots.

The U.S. Marshals in DeKalb County later arrested Anderson, according to previous reporting.

Anderson took the stand Wednesday and claimed he was shooting because Cannon had a gun, according to the release. “Pictures don’t lie,” assistant district attorney Justin Mullis of the Special Victims Unit told the jury, explaining the trajectory of the bullets proved the victim was still seated when he was killed.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Two Augusta men convicted of murder, sentenced to life in prison