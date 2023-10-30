Augusta Mall shooter convicted of two counts of voluntary manslaughter, weapons charge

An Augusta man was recently convicted of multiple felonies in connection to the fatal 2020 Augusta Mall shooting.

Tony Rodrequez Burton, 40, of Augusta, was found guilty of two counts of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a news release from the Augusta District Attorney's Office.

Burton was sentenced to 25 years in prison, plus a $100,000 fine.

On Oct. 3, 2020, a fight broke out at the Augusta Mall, according to the release. Surveillance video showed Burton "body slam" Derell Demarcus Little, 26, of Augusta, to the ground before a witness tried to break up the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The video showed Burton taking Little's gun from his waistband and firing a shot that hit a bystander, according to the release. After the initial gunshot, Little took off running and Burton chased him through the mall with the gun.

Burton chased Little into a clothing store, firing the gun "multiple times," according to the release. Little was killed in the incident.

"This wasn’t self-defense," said Assistant District Attorney Randi Guillory of the Major Crimes Division. "You don’t have the right to end a fight in this way, at a crowded mall putting innocent lives at risk."

Aiken shooting: Aiken man killed after shooting at deputies from inside of his home

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man convicted in fatal 2020 Augusta Mall shooting