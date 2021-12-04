Augusta man accused of beating and shooting his mother will remain in jail

An Augusta man accused of murder in his mother's death last month was denied bond Friday.

During the Richmond County Superior Court bond hearing for Donte L. Bell Sr., 40, the district attorney told the judge Bell beat his mother with a rusty metal pipe, locked her in the bathroom and then shot her in the head.

Awanda Thomas, 58, died at her Martin Road home on Nov. 2.

District Attorney Jared Williams described Bell as a violent man with a history of abusing family members. Bell has a pending family violence charge in the beating and choking of his son after the boy tried to intervene when Bell attacked his wife, Williams said.

More: Bond granted in Hephzibah elderly neglect case

Thomas had allowed Bell and his family to move in with her, but she had asked Bell to leave and when he refused, she sought to evict him, Williams said. When Bell found out about the eviction, he attacked his mother, beating her as other family members watched in horror, too scared to intervene, Williams said.

Defense attorney Rachel Dolly asked Judge Jesse Stone to consider bond for Bell who has only one prior felony drug conviction on his record. Bell was working and could return to that job, working as much as seven days a week to support his family, Dolly said.

Stone denied bond finding Bell posed a potential danger to the community and a risk of flight.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Judge says Augusta man accused of killing his mother to remain in jail