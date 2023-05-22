Augusta man arrested again after being released on bond for child molestation

A man recently released from jail for allegedly licking children's feet recently was arrested again for approaching another young boy.

Caurey Verlon Rollins, 26, of Augusta, on Friday was charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, according to jail records. He was denied bond.

Rollins previously received bond after being charged with eight counts of child molestation, according to earlier reporting.

Columbia County deputies on Wednesday responded to Wendell Lane in Grovetown for a suspicious situation. A woman told deputies her 12-year-old son was playing basketball in their driveway when he was approached by an unknown man, according to an incident report.

The boy said the man showed him a photo of feet on his phone, asking if his looked like the ones in the photo, according to the report. When the boy said the photo did not look like his feet, the man asked if he could see them.

The boy said no and ran into his home, according to the report. The boy later identified the man as Rollins, deputies noted in the report.

