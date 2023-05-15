Augusta man arrested in connection to February 2021 case of man found dead in Trenton

May 15—Police have arrested a third man in connection to the February 2021 death of a North Augusta man.

Jacob Mills, 25, of Augusta, was arrested and charged May 10, with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains, criminal conspiracy, two counts of grand larceny and drug possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base, according to jail records.

Mills' arrest is connected the death of man who was found under a tarp off Katie Lane at Wiggins Ways in Trenton, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 68-year-old Tommy L. Hoover of North Augusta, the Aiken Standard previously reported.

Mills is the third person arrested in the case.

Jeremiah William Head, 40, of Warrenville was arrested and charged Aug. 16, 2021 with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains, criminal conspiracy, grand larceny and financial identity fraud or identity fraud, according to previous reports.

Reahnna Tesh Wilkey, 23, of North Augusta was arrested and charged Nov. 15 with desecration or removal of human remains, criminal conspiracy and two counts of grand larceny, the Aiken Standard previously reported.

The paper reported that Head placed Hoover's body in the trunk of his vehicle and dumped it in a wooded area covered by the tarp and stole the victim's vehicle after removing the victim's body from within the vehicle.

Wilkey conspired to commit grand larceny and "did take, steal, and carry away a 2020 Honda belonging to the victim, the paper reported.

Mills is listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center with $16,000 bond.