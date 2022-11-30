Augusta man arrested in connection to October murder case

Augusta authorities on Tuesday located and arrested a man wanted in an Oct. 15 homicide on Old Savannah Road.

Chauncey Thompson IV, 20, of Augusta, is charged with murder and making a false statement in a government matter.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force found Thompson at a home on the 300 block of Brandywine Drive in Augusta. He was arrested in the death of 20-year-old Tymarkus Starks, of Augusta, on Oct. 15. Starks was shot and pronounced dead on the scene at a residence on Old Savannah Road.

