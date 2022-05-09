Augusta man arrested in connection to two April homicides

More: Augusta man dies in neighborhood shooting near Lake Olmstead

Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced arrests in two of six homicides that took place last month. has arrested an Augusta man for allegedly killing two people in April.

The body of Johnnie Coleman, 72, was found by a passing motorist on Old Savannah Road on Monday, April 18; while Brittany Dougherty, 29, was found dead in the yard of a vacant residence in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane near C.T. Walker Magnet School in the Turpin Hill area on Tuesday, April 19.

Sgt. Caleb Lee said in a news release Friday, May 6, said investigators were working leads when they discovered Kelvin Lewis, 33, and a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used during both homicides. They were allegedly able to tie Lewis to both crimes, and he was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for each case. He has been booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

The investigation is still active.

On Thursday, April 21, authorities promised residents increased efforts and "decisive action" to combat the increased violence.

