Augusta man arrested after dead body was found in backyard

An Augusta man was arrested Monday after a body was found in a shallow grave behind a home.

Colby Jovan Smith, 30, of the 800 block of Heard Avenue in Augusta, is charged with murder and concealing the death of another person, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

At 2:19 p.m. Monday, sheriff's deputies responded to Heard Avenue for a suspicious situation, according to the release.

When deputies arrived, they found a shallow grave, according to the release. Investigators arrived on scene and later exhumed a body from the grave.

Smith was detained on scene and later committed to Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to the release. The victim will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for identification.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available, according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta man charged with murder and hiding body