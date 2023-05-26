Augusta man arrested after North Augusta police K-9 sniffed out drugs

May 26—A Georgia man was arrested after a new police K-9 found narcotics after police responded to a traffic accident in North Augusta.

Patrick Allen Wingrove, 32, of Augusta, was arrested and charged May 21 with trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine, driving under the influence and driving under a suspended license, after a K-9 discovered drugs, according to jail records.

On May 21, police were dispatched to U.S. 1 near Interstate 520 for a collision with a one-vehicle rollover; as officers approached the scene, they saw a man take off running toward a local car dealership, according to an incident report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol pursued Wingrove in a foot chase, while an NADPS officer went back along the interstate ramp parallel to the foot pursuit, the report said.

The suspect ran into the woods and K-9 Blaze with NADPS was deployed, the report said.

K-9 Blaze alerted on a substance believed to be methamphetamine and white tablet box before locating Wingrove who was lying down and had covered himself in leaves, the report said.

Wingrove was arrested at scene, the report said.

Police searched the vehicle and located paraphernalia typically used to consume and sell narcotics, according to the report.

Officers also seized a scale, $1,065 in cash and several rocks of a crystal-like substance from Wingrove, according to the report.

Wingrove is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has a $35,647.40 bond.