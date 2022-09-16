Augusta man arrested after police chase through Aiken and Richmond counties

Sep. 16—A police chase through two states led to the arrest of an Augusta man.

Quentin Shawn Lister, 34, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime after leading police on a chase Friday morning, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police received a call around 9:04 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery and a shooting incident on King Street, Aiken County Sheriff's Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said.

While police were arriving at the scene, the suspect was leaving and police began to pursue the suspect's silver Chevy Equinox on S.C. Highway 19 toward Interstate 20, Abdullah said.

At the incident location on King Street, police found a 69-year-old male who was shot in the leg, he said.

Abdullah said the victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police then continued to pursue the suspect on Interstate 20 and Interstate 520 before getting off at Sand Bar Ferry Road in Augusta, Abdullah said.

The suspect then drove into a neighborhood before coming to a final stop at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Cherry Street in Augusta, police said.

The suspect then ran from the vehicle, while deputies from the Aiken County and Richmond County sheriff's offices and North Augusta Public Safety officers pursued the suspect on Sea Isle Drive, Abdullah said.

Lister was arrested and booked on Friday at the Richmond County detention center.

Abdullah said the suspect will be extradited back to Aiken.