Augusta man can avoid felony conviction for marijuana grow operation

Feb. 4—AUGUSTA — An Augusta man has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction after a significant marijuana growing operation was discovered during a duplex fire.

Donnie E. Plamp, 30, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of marijuana delivery and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Plamp pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

A felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place was dismissed but considered at sentencing.

For the misdemeanor charges, Plamp was fined $886.

As part of a three-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charges will be dismissed if Plamp pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 120 hours of community service, has no contact with known drug dealers or users, and maintains absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy went to a fire scene in the town of Bridge Creek on April 23, 2021, because firefighters had located drugs inside the residence. The fire inspector told the deputy there were two large marijuana plants in plain view in the living room in one half of the duplex.

After they broke down a door to continue to fight the fire, firefighters encountered several more marijuana plants in the next room.

Plamp confirmed with the deputy that he is the sole owner of his side of the duplex and he lives alone. He admitted having two marijuana plants but said the drug was for his personal use.

Authorities found a total of six marijuana plants inside the residence and a paper bag that contained a large amount of marijuana leaves and debris.

In Plamp's bedroom, authorities found a bubble pipe that contained residue that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Plamp then showed a deputy where he grew the marijuana plants. The deputy observed six green plant pots that did not have any plants growing in them.

The marijuana plants and bag of marijuana debris weighed more than four pounds.