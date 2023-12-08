Augusta man caught in police sting for allegedly seeking to meet a minor for sex

An Augusta man was arrested Friday after allegedly trying to meet a 14-year-old for sex.

Andrew James Summers, 34, of Augusta, is charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Summers was communicating Friday morning with who he believed to be a child via a social media app, according to a news release from the Grovetown Police Department.

The "child" was actually a Grovetown investigator assigned to the GBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the release.

Summers said he wanted to meet for the purpose of sexual activity with the child multiple times and then sent unsolicited photographs of himself, despite having been told several times that he was communicating with a minor, according to the release.

Summers agreed on a time and location with the apparent child and showed up to the pre-determined location in Grovetown, according to the release. Instead of meeting with the child, investigators arrested him at about 10:45 a.m.

At the time of his arrest, Summers had condoms and a gun in his car, according to the release. He was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Additional charges are expected, according to the department.

"We encourage all parents and guardians to be vigilant in the oversight of their children’s social media use and presence," said Grovetown Police Department Chief Jamey Kitchens.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta man charged in Grovetown police sting