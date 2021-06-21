Augusta man charged with attempted murder after shooting incident in North Augusta

Jun. 21—An Augusta man was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting incident in North Augusta.

Christopher R. Parrish, 19, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and assault.

Officers responded to a shooting incident on Taylor Pond Road in North Augusta, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, they made contact with the victim, who had been shot in the chest.

The victim stated that he was walking down Taylor Pond Road when an SUV drove by, firing one shot at the victim and striking him in the chest, according to the incident report.

The victim was turned over to EMS and transported to the hospital.

