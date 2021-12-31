Augusta man charged with felonies hours after being released from Aiken County detention center

Dec. 30—An Augusta man was arrested last week in connection to a domestic violence incident that occurred hours after he was released from the Aiken County detention center.

Randy Lavert Carthen Sr., 37, is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree domestic violence.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, Aiken County deputies responded to Wire and Gun Range roads in reference to a domestic violence incident.

The victim told police she had picked the suspect up from the Aiken County detention center and the suspect assaulted her in the vehicle and threatened her life, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The victim drove the suspect back to the detention center where he was arrested.

On Nov. 11, 2020, Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Carthen in relation to an incident at the Circle K on Tobacco Road in Hephzibah, Georgia.

Carthen was charged with three counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm or knife during a crime.

One of the victims told police Carthen entered the store, placed a 9 millimeter handgun on the counter along with a birth certificate, Social Security card and a piece of paper, and stated the military was coming to get him, according to an incident report obtained from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Carthen told everyone to go to the back of the store, locked the doors and pointed a weapon at a victim, threatening to shoot them.

It is unclear if the charges were dropped prior to Carthen's release from the detention center on Dec. 22.