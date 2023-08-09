Augusta man charged with homicide after allegedly hitting elderly man

The identity of a suspect accused of killing an elderly man in an Augusta hit and run has been released.

Pernell Lee Jr., 41, of Augusta, is charged with homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license and safe operations of radios and telephone required.

Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the intersection of Milledge Road and Gardner Street for a hit and run, according to previous reporting.

Initial report: One dead, one in custody after Augusta hit and run

Aiken High brawl: 'Come get me:' Parent, police, school district speak out following brawl at Aiken High

The victim, identified as Wallace Wash, 69, of Augusta, was taken to Augusta University Medical Center after being struck by the vehicle. He later died, according to a news release from the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

Lee, the alleged driver of the vehicle, fled the scene before deputies arrived, but was later found on the 2500 block of Wheeler Road and taken into custody, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Victim, suspect identified in fatal Augusta hit and run