Augusta man charged with kidnapping in Aiken

Dec. 8—An Augusta man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a kidnapping on Oct. 29.

Christopher L. Nelson, 35, is charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, carjacking, unlawful carrying of a pistol and first-degree assault and battery.

On Oct. 29, officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the McDonald's on Richland Avenue in reference to a stolen car.

The victim told police he was held at gunpoint in Aiken and forced to drive the suspect to Augusta, according to an incident report obtained from Public Safety.

Once the victim parked at the location the suspect forced him to drive to, the victim fled on foot, according to the report.