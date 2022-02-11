Augusta man charged with kidnapping, assault in Beech Island

Feb. 10—An Augusta man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a kidnapping and assault that occurred in 2021 .

Willie Eddie Walker, 58, is charged with kidnapping and first-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, four Aiken County deputies responded to a Beech Island hotel in reference to an assault.

When they arrived, police spoke with an injured victim who said the suspect had assaulted her and had threatened to kill her after a disagreement.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital for injuries she sustained.