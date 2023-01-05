Augusta man charged with threatening family at local steakhouse while armed with rifle

An Augusta man this week was arrested for making terroristic threats on New Year's Eve at Longhorn Steakhouse on Washington Road.

The 46-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts of terroristic threats and acts, according to the arrest warrant.

Victims told police they were eating dinner at the steakhouse on New Year's Eve when the man entered the restaurant to pick up his son, an employee, according to the incident report.

When told his son could not leave yet, the man brought a rifle in from his car and told a family, 'You got two minutes," according to the report. The victims told police the suspect had his hand on the trigger of the gun while making the threat.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office obtained a video of the incident and noted in the report that the man was wearing all black tactical gear with a handgun on his right leg and a rifle hanging from his neck.

Bond was denied on all five counts, according to jail bookings. The man is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

