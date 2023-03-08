Augusta man convicted of filing $100 million false tax return

A 70-year-old Augusta man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for filing a false tax return for more than $100 million.

After a two-day trial, Julius Williams was found guilty of making a false statement and sentenced by Judge John Flythe to serve five years in prison, the maximum for the offense under Georgia law, according to a news release from the Augusta District Attorney's Office.

After 14 minutes, the jury delivered the guilty verdict, according to the release.

How this happened

Williams filed a false 2017 tax return for $100,000,689 on March 15, 2019, according to the release. He then proceeded to repeatedly call the Department of Revenue demanding payment of his refund.

At trial, Williams took the stand and claimed he was acting righteously in God’s eyes, according to the release. Assistant District Attorney Kyle Davis used cross examination to remind him of the commandments against stealing and bearing false witness. Williams told the jury they would have to answer to God if they convicted him.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta man sentenced to prison for filing $100 million tax return