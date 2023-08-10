Augusta man convicted of murdering 21-year-old in 2020

An Augusta man on Wednesday was convicted of murdering a 21-year-old in 2020.

Zaiara Dantrice Smith, 31, of Augusta, was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder andpossession of a firearm. Judge John Flythe sentenced Smith to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five years.

On Aug. 15, 2020, Smith went over to a family member's home, according to a news release from the Augusta District Attorney's Office. Smith said the homeowner needed to "get demons out of her house" and shot 21-year-old Tobias Fleming three times.

Smith then walked over to where Fleming had fallen, standing over him and firing twice more, according to the release. Fleming died from two gunshot wounds to the head.

Smith fled the scene, leaving his car in a shopping center and walking a mile barefoot to another relative’s home, according to the release. Deputies arrested Smith and the murder weapon was found days later hidden in a pack of diapers.

"Zaiara Smith refers to himself as a pastor and a prophet,” assistant district attorney Keagan Waystack told the jury in closing arguments. “I call him a killer.”

“You left my son by a dumpster like he was garbage.” said Fleming's mother, Kiki. "... Now my son can rest. Now I can try to go on.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Jury convicts Augusta man of murder