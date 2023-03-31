Augusta man convicted of raping, molesting 15-year-old girl in 2020

A 62-year-old man was convicted Friday of raping a 15-year-old girl in Augusta in 2020.

Bill Eugene Anderson, 62, of Augusta, was found guilty by a Richmond County jury of rape, child molestation and false imprisonment, according to a news release from the Augusta District Attorney's Office.

After a week-long trial, Anderson was sentenced by Judge Ashley Wright to life without parole, followed by an additional 30 years in prison, according to the release.

The 15-year-old girl was walking home when Anderson stopped his car and told her he had a gun to force her into the vehicle, according to the release. He then drove to the Executive Inn and Suites, known as the Parliament House, and held her in the room against her will.

Anderson forced the girl to do sex acts under the threat of violence, according to the release.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Assistant District Attorney William Hammond of the SpecialVictims Unit. “A stranger abducting a child off the street is one of the most heinous crimes that couldoccur.”

