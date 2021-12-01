Augusta man dead after shooting on Richmond Hill Road West

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed on Richmond Hill Road West near the Richmond Hill neighborhood in Augusta.

Khalil Baker, 23, was shot at least one time at a residence on the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road West. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, Baker was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:35 a.m.

An autopsy will be done at the GBI crime lab.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta man dead following Wednesday morning shooting