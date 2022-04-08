Augusta man dies during arrest by federal agents in Aiken

An Augusta man fleeing arrest was killed in Aiken Thursday after a car chase with federal agents.

Robert L. Wright, 34, led the agents on a high-speed chase from a Whiskey Road hotel around 11 a.m., according Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. When the chase ended with "vehicles crashing into one another" on the Charleston Highway, Wright was shot "several times," Ables said.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene and his body will be autopsied today in Newberry, S.C. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is is investigating, Ables said.

A SLED release said the encounter that led to the shooting involved an officer with a U.S. Marshals Service task force and an agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Wright was indicted Feb. 2 in U.S. District Court in Augusta for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of cocaine and possession of three handguns by a prohibited person in furtherance of drug trafficking. He was also charged that month in Richmond County Superior Court with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Additional crime news: 3 men sentenced in federal labor trafficking case in Southern Georgia

More crime news: Even after arrest or criminal conviction, police officers may continue to work in Georgia

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta GA suspect killed by federal agents in Aiken after car chase