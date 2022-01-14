Augusta man faces murder charge in death of 8-year-old girl

An Augusta man is beiharged in the Jan. 8 death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony in Augusta.

Antoine Redfield, 21, is being charged with murder in Arbrie's death. Arbrie was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while petting a horse outside her home on Third Avenue off Old Savannah Road.

Eight-year-old Arbrie Anthony was shot and killed while playing outside her home on Third Avenue the night of Jan. 8, 2022.

Arbrie, who was shot in the head, was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. A horse at the location was also struck by gunfire and later died.

Redfield has been in custody of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office since Monday following a traffic stop in Grovetown. The Grovetown Police Department assisted Richmond County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Department with the traffic stop believed to be in relation to the death of Arbrie.

Officials found multiple firearms, several dozen financial transaction cards, a large amount of U.S. currency, as well as narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. However, charges from the traffic stop are unrelated to the homicide investigation.

The murder charge for Redfield comes a day after the sheriff's office canceled the request for the community to be on the lookout for the vehicle – a 2020 red Jeep Compass TrailHawk – believed to have been involved in the shooting. A hold has been placed in Richmond County for Redfield as he is still in custody in Columbia County.

