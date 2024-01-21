Augusta man fatally shot at Gordon Highway nightclub

Augusta officials are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man at an Augusta nightclub.

Chrishawn Bennelle Martin was shot at Club Rain at 1855 Gordon Hwy., according to Richmond County sheriff's Sgt. Caleb Lee.

Martin was transported to Wellstar MCG, where he was pronounced dead at about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

An autopsy has been scheduled, noted Bowen.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta man murdered Saturday at Club Rain on Gordon Highway