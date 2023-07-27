Augusta man found guilty of strangling elderly person with electrical cord

An Augusta man charged with murdering an elderly person in 2019 was convicted late Wednesday.

Samuel Brown, 63, of Augusta, was found guilty of malice murder and felony murder in connection to the death of Roosevelt "Pop" Bland, 77, of Augusta, less than an hour after deliberations. Judge Amanda Heath sentenced Brown to life without parole.

In May 2019, Brown hit Bland in the head with a cast iron pan and then wrapped an electrical cord around Bland's neck nine times to strangle him, according to a news release from the Augusta District Attorney's Office. Bland's body was found inside his home on the 1400 block of Poplar Street.

The day leading up to the murder, Brown accompanied Bland to the bank and saw him withdraw money, according to the release. Late that night, Brown asked for cash and Bland declined.

After the murder, the Brown stole Bland's truck and ditched it in Brunswick before catching a bus to Jacksonville, Florida, according to the release. Brown used Bland's money to buy drugs and hire a prostitute, according to authorities.

Brown turned himself in to authorities in Jacksonville days later, claiming he was "blind with rage" and lost memory of the events, according to the release. However, during the trial, Brown cried on the stand stating he only killed Bland because he pointed a gun at him.

“Pop would have turned 81 tomorrow,” said Augusta District Attorney Jared T. Williams on Wednesday. “Eighty-one years of wisdom, guidance, and love, all lost to senseless violence."

