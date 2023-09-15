Augusta man killed in early morning shooting, one arrested

One man is dead and another has been charged with murder following a shooting Friday morning in Augusta.

Traveon Wade, 21, is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, the Richmond County deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairmount Street for a shooting, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found Dwayne Anthony Tillman II, 33, of Augusta, who was shot at least once, according to the release.

Tillman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office. An autopsy has been sceduled.

No further information is available, according to the sheriff's office.

