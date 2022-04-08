Augusta man killed in officer-involved shooting in Aiken County, new details released

Apr. 8—A man was shot and killed during an encounter with an ATF agent and an officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service task force in Aiken County on Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Robert L. Wright of Augusta, according to a release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

Deputy Marshals were attempting to execute an arrest warrant on Wright at a hotel on Whiskey Road, according to a release from the coroner's office.

"Mr. Wright fled from officers leading them on a high-speed chase that ended with the vehicles crashing into one another on Charleston Highway," according to the release. "Multiple shots were fired by the deputy marshals striking Mr. Wright several times."

Wright was pronounced dead on the scene and will be autopsied Friday in Newberry.

Officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirmed their personnel responded to assist the U.S. Marshals Service near the intersection of Charleston Highway and East Pine Log Road after a call came through on dispatch at 11:17 a.m. Thursday.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating, said Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

"South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will be the primary investigating agency. The officer-involved shooting involves a federal agency; we are only assisting, but we do not have any part of this investigation," Abdullah said.

SLED released a statement Thursday stating, "a man was shot during an encounter with an ATF agent and a task force officer assigned to the United States Marshals Service task force."

The Aiken County Coroner's Office responded to the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. The coroner's office release was sent out at 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

