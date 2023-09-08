Augusta man killed in officer-involved shooting in Wrens

The GBI is investigating after an Augusta man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Wrens.

Xion Xang Dunn, 35, of Augusta, was pronounced dead following the shooting.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Wrens Police officers were at a home on South Fleming Street in Wrens on Thursday attempting to arrest Dunn on outstanding felony warrants out of Florida and Columbia County, according to a news release from the GBI.

Law enforcement officers found Dunn inside the home and while attempting to arrest him, saw that he was holding a gun, according to the release. There was a struggle between Dunn and two Jefferson County deputies. One of the deputies fired his service weapon and hit Dunn.

Law enforcement officers on scene provided first aid to Dunn until EMS personnel arrived, according to the release. He was taken to the Augusta University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident, according to the release. Dunn will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur for an autopsy.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Teacher arrested: Grovetown High School teacher arrested, charged with hitting student

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta man killed by deputy in Jefferson County