Augusta man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2022 shooting

An Augusta man was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison last week for his part in a 2022 shooting that endangered the life of a great-grandmother.

Vinshune Showers, 33, of Augusta, was found guilty on Tuesday of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Judge Ashley Wright sentenced Showers to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation, according to a news release from the Augusta District Attorney's Office.

Showers was arguing with a man on March 18, 2022, outside of an Augusta home when a shooting ensued, according to the release. An unidentified man shot Showers twice in the ankle and leg.

Showers fired two shots into the air and one in the direction of another man, according to the release.

The nearby home, where a grandmother, her two teenage granddaughters and her 10-month-old great granddaughter were living, was struck by the bullets, according the release.

“We all deserve to feel safe in our own homes,” Assistant District Attorney Stetson Cromer told the jury in closing arguments. “The victims had nothing to do with the foolishness in the street. This is how innocent people get killed.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Court finds Augusta man guilty in 2022 shooting