Augusta man sentenced to life for fatally stabbing stepdaughter in front of mother

A Richmond County jury found an elderly Augusta man guilty of fatally stabbing his stepdaughter.

George James Wilson, 76, of Augusta, was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony in relation to the death of his 37-year-old stepdaughter Kelli Lewis Watkins-Neal on Dec. 11, 2021.

Wilson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five years for possession of a knife.

The Augusta District Attorney's Office said the case involved domestic abuse, according to a news release.

Wilson, a convicted felon, abused his wife, Darlene Wilson, for nearly two years, according to the release. She suffered years of weekly beatings, leading to a broken arm, a broken leg and a gunshot wound to the knee.

Darlene's daughter, Watkins-Neal, recently moved closer to Augusta from North Carolina and Darlene told her daughter she would leave Wilson, according to the release. When Wilson told Darlene to choose between him and her daughter, she told him she wanted a divorce.

As the two women watched television in the living room, Wilson came in acting like he was also watching TV, according to the release. Standing over the victim, Wilson asked his wife, “Is this what you want?" He then pulled out a knife and stabbed Watkins-Neal three times, piercing her left lung and a vital area near her heart.

Watkins-Neal died from the injuries, according to the release.

“He betrayed her,” said ADA Sarah Elizabeth Strickland. “As if the years of violence were not enough, he betrayed her even more by murdering her daughter.”

