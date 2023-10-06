Augusta man sentenced to life in prison for molesting 12-year-old

An Augusta man was convicted Friday of molesting a 12-year-old middle school student.

After a five-day jury trial, Kendrick Evans, 39, of Augusta, was found guilty of aggravated child molestation, child molestation and tampering with evidence.

Evans was sentenced to life in prison, plus 19 years, according to a news release from the Augusta District Attorney's Office.

"The defendant was 36 when he started preying on this 12-year-old child," said Assistant District Attorney William Hammond with the Special Victims Unit.

Evans met the child over social media and had engaged in "sex acts" with her for multiple months, according the release. On at least one occasion, he picked her up from the school bus stop, molested her, and dropped her off at her middle school afterward.

"Predators like Kendrick Evans are why we created the Special Victims Unit," said Augusta District Attorney JaredT. Williams. "Prey on children, we will put you in prison."

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta man sentenced to life in prison for molesting middle schooler