Augusta man sentenced to life without parole in 2018 fatal stabbing, strangulation

Tiffany Royal just wanted to know why Antonio Armour killed her 73-year-old father.

"My father was a good man. He never hurt no one, no one," Royal said Thursday at Armour's sentencing hearing in Richmond County Superior Court.

Armour pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of Esau Royal and Ashley Knowles.

Royal, 73, and Knowles, 35, were killed in separate acts of violence committed by Armour starting the evening of Oct. 18, 2018, when he attacked Royal at the man's home on South Kensington Drive and later attacked Knowles at a local hotel.

"A long wait for justice has finally come to an end," said Assistant District Attorney Jarryd Brown. The attorneys worked out an agreement that Armour accepted – plead guilty to two counts of murder and one count of theft and they would leave sentencing – life in prison with or without parole – up to the judge.

Judge John Flythe sentenced Armour, 34, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

That was the sentence Royal's son Damon Brooks hoped for. The only way to see justice was for Armour to stay behind bars for the rest of his life, Brooks said. But he still tried to encourage Armour, telling him to try to do something good in prison and to stay out of trouble. "Cool?" Brooks asked, getting no response from Armour.

Armour's mother hung her head and wept as the victims' family members talked of their loss and their hope that her son would turn to God. When given the opportunity to speak, Alfreda Armour turned to the victims' families: "I'm sorry for what happened. Please forgive him."

Armour went to Royal that final night to buy a couple of opiate pills, but, as he would tell sheriff's detectives, he never intended to pay the elderly man who had given him money in the past to do odd jobs around his home. He tried to strangle Royal and then repeatedly stabbed him with a screwdriver found driven into the back of Royal's neck. Royal died from blood loss, the prosecutor said.

Armour stole Royal's vehicle and drove to a local motel to meet Knowles. The security video shows Armour arriving, going to Knowles' room and leaving a couple of hours later, Brown said. He left behind Knowles' body. She was strangled, Brown said.

Armour was found competent to stand trial, although he suffers from schizophrenia. Defense attorney Patrick Berkshire asked the judge to consider a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. It would mean 30 years in prison before Armour would be eligible. Armour had steady employment for 13 years and provided a home for two children, but the undiagnosed schizophrenia led him to self-medicate and to the tragedy, Berkshire said.

