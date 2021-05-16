Augusta man sentenced in relation to string of burglaries

May 15—EAU CLAIRE — One of three men who authorities say burglarized a home, cabin and two hunting trailers in one day in late October in the Eau Claire County towns of Fairchild and Wilson has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction.

Trenton L. Segura, 24, of Augusta, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of burglary and no contest to a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. Three additional counts of burglary were dismissed.

For the misdemeanor charge, Judge Emily Long placed Segura on one year of probation and fined him $453. As conditions of probation, Segura cannot have contact with his co-defendants and must undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the burglary charge will be dismissed if Segura pays $250, commits no new crimes, performs 120 hours of community service and pays his share of $5,065 in restitution. He also cannot have contact with the victims.

Co-defendant Arik J. Klopp, 24, of Fall Creek, was previously sentenced. Co-defendant C.D. Simion Jr., 43, of Fairchild, returns to court today.

According to the criminal complaint:

A home on Black Creek Road in the town of Fairchild was burglarized Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 28. Items taken included four guns, a crossbow, a small pocket knife and two arrows.

That same afternoon, two hunting campers about a mile away were also burglarized. Items taken from the campers included heaters, propane tanks, a blow dart gun, illuminated arrow nocks and arrow blades.

The last burglary occurred at a cabin on Meyer Road in the town of Wilson. Entrance was gained by kicking in the door. A double-barrel shotgun was taken.

A witness saw three men quickly leave the town of Fairchild home in a dark red car and recorded the number of the license plate.

Deputies learned the car was registered to Klopp.

Klopp told a deputy he, Simion and Segura were driving around on Oct. 28 looking for hunting places. Klopp admitted they stole items from the house, cabin and two campers.

Story continues

Klopp said the first two places they burglarized were the campers. They forced their way into the campers with a pry bar. Klopp said all three of them took items from the campers and loaded them into his vehicle.

Klopp said they then burglarized the cabin after kicking in the door. The house was the last place they burglarized. Klopp said the trio first knocked on the door. When no one answered, they opened the unlocked door and walked inside. Several of the items taken in the burglaries were still in Klopp's car.

Klopp said the remainder of the stolen items were taken to Simion's camper on Highway RR.

Klopp said he was planning on keeping the stolen items for himself. He believed Simion would most likely try to sell the items, including the guns, to make some extra money.