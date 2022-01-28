Augusta man shot in Martintown Plaza parking lot

Jan. 27—An Augusta man was shot in the Planet Fitness parking lot in North Augusta around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

North Augusta Public Safety officers responded to 1127 Knox Ave. in North Augusta in reference to the shooting incident.

Dispatch told police a red car and another vehicle were involved in a shooting in the parking lot and both vehicles left the scene, according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Officers could not locate the vehicles. The scene was secured and markers were placed on shell casings and other items of interest, according to the report.

A gunshot victim was later dropped off at University Hospital in Augusta by a red car.

No suspects are listed on the report.