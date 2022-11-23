Augusta man shot in Meadowbrook neighborhood, pronounced dead days later

A shooting on Sunday officially became a homicide on Tuesday.

Coroner Mark Bowen reported via email that Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta was shot on Sunday at about 10 p.m. on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive in the Meadowbrook area of south Augusta.

He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m.

