Augusta man shot by police charged with attacking federal guard

Apr. 21—A man who was shot after he attacked a member of the Federal Protective Service at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta has been charged with assaulting a federal officer, authorities said.

Derik Broox Wight, 41, entered the building with a knife around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday and attacked a security officer, according to the criminal complaint. At one point, Wight held the knife near the officer's throat, authorities said.

Wight was shot by another officer and was arrested and taken to the hospital.

If convicted, Wight faces up to 20 years in prison and/ or a fine of $250,000, followed by up to three years of supervised release, officials said.