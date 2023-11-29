Augusta man with violent criminal history sentenced to more than 15 years in prison

A Richmond County man accused of biting and assaulting his ex-girlfriend was sentenced Tuesday to more than 15 years in prison.

Todd Joseph Harbuck, 48, of Augusta, was sentenced after pleading guilty on June 7 to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release from Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall found that Harbuck violated the terms of his supervised release after a prior conviction and imprisonment for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and sentenced him to an additional two years in prison, to run consecutively with the new sentence, according to the release.

When Harbuck is released from prison, he will be required to serve an additional five years of supervised release, according to the release. There is no parole in the federal system.

In July 2022, Columbia County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for domestic violence in Grovetown and found Harbuck’s ex-girlfriend with injuries that included a serious cut on her head and a bite mark on her arm, according to the release.

Harbuck threatened to shoot her and hit her in the head with a pistol before taking a gun from her, according to the release. He then shoved a neighbor who came to her defense, pointed a weapon at her and fired into the air as he drove away.

Harbuck was arrested the next day in Oconee County, according to the release. Deputies found drugs in Harbuck’s vehicle and the pistol taken from his ex-girlfriend.

In 2008, Harbuck was sentenced to prison in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the release. He has prior state felony convictions that include assaulting and stabbing a loss prevention officer, attacking a Medical College of Georgia police officer in 2000 by punching her in the face and shoving her into a concrete floor, and shooting at McCormick County, S.C., deputies during a car chase in July 2008.

"Todd Harbuck’s disturbing record of violent attacks on women and public safety officers and illegal drug use makes it abundantly clear he is danger to society," said Steinberg.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison