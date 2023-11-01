Augusta man, Virginia woman sentenced on federal charges

Nov. 1—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Two people have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a drug trafficking operation in Hampshire and Mineral counties.

Dylan Carl Keckler, 30, of Augusta, was sentenced Tuesday to six years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Keckler sold fentanyl on several occasions. During a search warrant at Keckler's home, officers found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Gail Crouse, 42, of Cross Junction, Virginia, was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Crouse was one of the distributors in the operation, authorities said.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force led the investigation.