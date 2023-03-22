Augusta man, woman charged with armed robbery at drug store

Two Augustans were arrested Tuesday after an armed robbery at Peach Orchard Drugs on the 2500 block of Peach Orchard Road.

William Cyrie Simmons, 24, of Augusta, and Stacey Lopez, 18, of Augusta, are charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Richmond County deputies responded to the drug store just after 11 a.m. Tuesday for a commercial armed robbery, according to the release.

Deputies were told Simmons came into the store dressed in dark clothing, carrying a dark colored bag. Simmons then approached the pharmacy counter and displayed a handgun demanding prescription narcotics.

After receiving narcotics, Simmons fled the business and was seen getting into an SUV being driven by Lopez, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Two Augustans arrested for armed robbery at local drug store